At least 25 houses flooded in Panama

Civil defense agency Sinaproc reported on its Twitter account that some 25 houses were flooded in the District of Panama Tuesday due to heavy rains.

Las Cumbres and Chilibre were some of the affected areas. Also, in the District of San Miguelito, a tree fell on a residence.

Staff from Sinaproc are evacuating families for security reasons.

Heavy rains are expected to continue through Tuesday night.