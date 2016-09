Accusatory system goes into effect

A homicide and a shooting are among the first cases being handled under the new criminal accusatory system that went into effect yesterday in the First Judicial District.

The First Judicial District includes the provinces of Panama, the Darién, West Panama and Colón, as well as the Guna Yala, Wargandí and Emberá comarcas.

The first case was reported in the province of Colón, just 25 minutes after the new system came into force. According to the report, two people were gunned down by armed men while walking on Avenida Central.

At 3:30 a.m. a homicide occurred in Boca La Caja. Police said a 20-year-old man was killed, but they did not release any further information.

Other crimes included a theft and an incident of domestic violence.

The Public Prosecutor's Office reported that these alleged crimes are being investigated, and if enough evidence is found, a hearing would be requested before a judge to order an arrest. The defendants will then be assigned a public defender.