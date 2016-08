Mizrachi key to the SAP case

Aaron Mizrachi, the brother-in-law of former President Ricardo Martinelli, is considered by investigators to be a key figure in the case involving bribes allegedly paid by the German company SAP to Panama officials in exchange for a lucrative contract from Social Security.

+ info Spanish version

That is according to an affidavit given by FBI agent Stuart Andrew Robinson to the sixth anti-corruption prosecutor investigating the case.

Robinson's statement revealed that former SAP official Vicente Garcia dealt with former National Innovation Authority Director Eduardo Jaén and entrepreneurs Aaron Mizrachi and Carlos Bissott, the latter of whom has died, to arrange for the payment of the bribes.

The agent reported that Garcia confessed that he saw a blank contract with instructions on how to send bank transfers to accounts of Mizrachi in the British Virgin Islands.

Silvio Guerra, a lawyer for Mizrachi, said that his client did not receive one penny from SAP.

Garcia was sentenced to 22 months in prison for paying the bribes. That sentence was handed down based on the results of the FBI investigation.

Mizrachi has fled the country and is the subject of a red alert by Interpol. Jaén is in custody and has apparently told investigators he accepted payments from SAP officials.