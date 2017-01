Activities begin to honor victims of Jan. 9

The commemorative activities to mark the events Jan. 9, 1964, began Monday in the Plaza of Independence with the hoisting of the national flag at half staff.

President Juan Carlos Varela, accompanied by his ministers, walked to the Parish Nuestra Señora de La Merced, where a mass was celebrated in memory of the national martyrs.

"This gesture is an inspiration for the young people of this country," recalled Jose Domingo Ulloa, archbishop of Panama, during the religious ceremony.

There will also be a wreath-laying ceremony at the eternal flame and a moment of silence at the Garden of Peace.