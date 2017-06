Nine consortums interested in Line 3 project

The Panama Metro held the act of prequalification of companies wishing to participate in the tender for the construction of line 3 today.

There are nine consortiums interested in the project, which will extend from Albrook to La Chorrera.

The evaluation committee will analyze the documentation and within 30 working days will submit a final report of the companies that can submit their technical and economic proposals for line 3.

The consortia are Eastern Metro Line 3, Astaldi SPA, Line 3 FCC, OHL/Andrade Gutierres, China State Construction Engineering Corporation, ACPL Line 3 Consortium, China Railway Group Limited, Salini Impregilio and HP Joint Venture Consortium.

The director of the Metro of Panama, Roberto Roy, said that this project will have 14 stations and have the capacity to transport 20,000 people during rush hour.