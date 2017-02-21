Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

ODEBRECHT

State files complaint in Odebrecht case

It was filed by Minister of Security Alexis Bethancourt.

‘Toledo debe ser ubicado’

Olmedo Rodríguez

Minister of Security Alexis Bethancourt arrives Monday to file a complaint in the Odebrecht case.
Luis García

The four prosecutors in the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office who are investigating bribes paid by Odebrecht to former employees and individuals now have a criminal complaint filed by Minister of Security, Alexis Bethancourt on behalf of the state.

The legal action is against the persons who committed crimes against the economic order and against the public administration.

Around noon Monday, Bethancourt arrived at the headquarters of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, which is staffed by Vielka Broce, Tania Sterling, Ruth Morcillo and Zuleyka Moore.

The complaint seeks to determine whether there is an injury to the state, to know all the information of the process, to coordinate with the other ministers who have somehow been affected, to contribute to the investigation being carried out by the Public Ministry and to recover funds.

Bethancourt said it was necessary to file the complaint for the state to seek damages from thse who accepted bribes, which Odebrecht has already admitted paying.

"It is very important to recover the money that we know is abroad," he said.

On Dec. 21, the US Department of Justice released details of an agreement with Odebrecht that involved the company admitting it paid $788 million in bribes to officials in 12 countries, including $59 million paid in Panama between 2010 and 2014.

‘Toledo debe ser ubicado’

21 feb 2017 - 11:08h

El diario peruano El Comercio reseñó ayer que el presidente del Poder Judicial de ese país, Duberlí Rodríguez, dijo que una eventual extradición desde Estados Unidos del expresidente Alejandro Toledo es un proceso que demora y que inicia desde que la persona con mandato de detención “está ubicada”. “Este trámite demora, porque se arma un expediente una vez que ha sido ubicada la persona que está con mandato de detención (...) es decir, si no lo ubican, no se va a armar aún ningún cuaderno de extradición”, dijo el funcionario. En contra de Toledo pesa una orden de captura internacional; deberá cumplir en Perú 18 meses de prisión preventiva por presuntamente haber recibido un soborno de $20 millones de la empresa  Odebrecht, envuelta en un escándalo internacional por corrupción. El diario narró que, según Rodríguez, si bien se conoce que  Toledo  estaría en Estados Unidos, “físicamente no ha sido ubicado”.

Destacados