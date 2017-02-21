State files complaint in Odebrecht case

The four prosecutors in the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office who are investigating bribes paid by Odebrecht to former employees and individuals now have a criminal complaint filed by Minister of Security, Alexis Bethancourt on behalf of the state.

The legal action is against the persons who committed crimes against the economic order and against the public administration.

Around noon Monday, Bethancourt arrived at the headquarters of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, which is staffed by Vielka Broce, Tania Sterling, Ruth Morcillo and Zuleyka Moore.

The complaint seeks to determine whether there is an injury to the state, to know all the information of the process, to coordinate with the other ministers who have somehow been affected, to contribute to the investigation being carried out by the Public Ministry and to recover funds.

Bethancourt said it was necessary to file the complaint for the state to seek damages from thse who accepted bribes, which Odebrecht has already admitted paying.

"It is very important to recover the money that we know is abroad," he said.

On Dec. 21, the US Department of Justice released details of an agreement with Odebrecht that involved the company admitting it paid $788 million in bribes to officials in 12 countries, including $59 million paid in Panama between 2010 and 2014.