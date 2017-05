Investigation continues into Punta Pacífica Hospital shooting

The Metropolitan Public Prosecutor's Office has called the murder of Tatiana Lorenzo Boyd yesterday at Punta Pacifica Hospital as an assasination.

+ info Spanish version

"This case is atypical for Panama," said the official statement.

Lorenzo Boyd was shot in a cafeteria on the ground floor of the hospital by two gunmen. A search is underway for the suspects, who have been reviewing security tapes and interviewing witnesses, including ataxi driver who was at the scene of the crime.

Security Minister Alexis Bethancourt remarked in Colón that the incident "seems to be linked to organized crime" without giving more details.

PROTECTED WITNESSES

Police have created four hotlines, 507-3499, 507-2952, 512-2228 and 512-2222, for people to call with information. Their identities will be protected.

The victim was shot several times by the two men, who arrived on a motorcycle, according to preliminary reports.

The witnesses reported that there were more than seven shots that were heard.

The woman frequented the hospital, where former Revenue Director Luis Cucalón has been hospitalized for 20 months. Alma Cortés, leader of Cambio Democrático (CD) and a friend of Lorenzo Boyd, said that the victim was part of Cucalón's "legal body" and that he had also confided that he feared for his safety as well.