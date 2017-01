Supreme Court delaying aid in Odebrecht case

Six months after receiving a request for judicial assistance from Switzerland to determine whether former President Ricardo Martinelli received bribes from Odebrecht, the Supreme Court still has not responded.

Last August, the court admitted the petition, but sources from the Judicial Branch said it is not yet concluded, as some steps are still incomplete.

Swiss authorities are seeking information about the company Constructora Interncional del Sur, which they say was used to pay bribes. Brazilian Fernando de Silva has been jailed in connection with activities related to that company.

The company had bank accounts in Panama that were allegedly used to move some $47 million over seven years.

The request for judicial assistance has to be handled by the Supreme Court because Martinelli is a member of the Central American Parliament, and as such any legal matter involving him can't be handled by the attorney general.