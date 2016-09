Movin calls for better fight against corruption

Civic groups have criticized the Attorney General for her lack of response to judicial aid requests from Brazilian prosecutors working on the Lava Jato case.

The Independent Movement of Panama (Movin') emphasizes that, in a globalized world where crimes involve several jurisdictions, there must be cooperation between countries.

"There can not be speeches for transparency and the combatting of corruption without being accompanied by actions that send a message to the world that Panama will not tolerate these acts," the group said.

Panama received a judicial request from Brazil 18 months ago seeking information about companies and bank accounts that were allegedly used to pay bribes to officials of a number of countries by the construction company Odebrecht.

The AG's Office has said it failed to respond to the request because it was not specific enough, but Brazilian authorities have released the request, which appeared to include specific details about the information they were seeking.

Magaly Castillo, executive director of the Alianza Ciudadana Pro Justicia, said that officials need to explain the reasons that they did not respond to the request.