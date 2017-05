Brazil sees increase in refugee applications from Venezuela

Brazil has received 8,121 requests for refugees from Venezuelans so far this year, twice the number registered between 2010 and 2016 (4,477), according to the Ministry of Justice. + info Spanish version

The rise in 2017 accounts for the sharpening of the crisis in the country ruled by Nicolás Maduro.

In 2016, 3,375 Venezuelans sought refuge in Brazil, up from 829 the previous year.

Before, the number of applications was minimal.

The Ministry of Justice explained that the response time to these requests is one year, but due to the increase of Venezuelans in search of shelter "there may be delays in processing the cases."

The National Committee for Refugees is working with UN Human Rights Commission to verify the most appropriate way forward in these processes, the Justice Ministry said.

Venezuelans are grappling with a severe shortage of medicines and food and the world's highest inflation, which the International Monetary Fund expects to reach 720 percent.

Violence and insecurity also afflict the country.

Many remain in vulnerable conditions in the border state of Roraima, according to a Human Rights Watch report released in April.