JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Noriega remains in jail

Manuel Antonio Noriega, who is being held in El Renacer Prison, is seeking house arrest.
Manuel Antonio Noriega, who is being held in El Renacer Prison, is seeking house arrest. Archivo

Former dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega remains imprisoned at El Renacer despite a Supreme Court order allowing for him to be temporarily held under house arrest.

According to the Department of the Penitentiary System within the Ministry of Government, it was notified Wednesday of the ruling of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court that granted Noriega house arrest to prepare for surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The measure was granted to Noriega in the process related to the disappearance of community leader Heliodoro Portugal, which occurred in 1970.

However, the action can not be put into action immediately, since Noriega is serving two other sentences - for the murders of Hugo Spadafora and Moisés Giroldi in 1985 and 1989, respectively.

Therefore, the Penitentiary System must receive notification of the decision from the Judge of Compliance of the Judicial Branch before releasing Noriega.

The ruling of the Criminal Chamber states that the house arrest must take effect "three weeks before the surgery, in order to properly cleanse the lungs required for the procedure."

"If within two months of Manuel Antonio Noriega being held under house arrest the operation has not been carried out, the measure will cease and he will have to return to the prison," added the ruling.

Destacados