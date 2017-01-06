Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Tribunal Electoral heriberto araúz Odebrecht Lista Clinton Costa del Este Soho Mall Canasta básica CSS Estados Unidos música

Spanish version

ODEBRECHT

Tribunal Electoral: Donations are confidential

Information has been sought on political contributions by Odebrecht.

Odebrecht devolverá $8.8 millones a Perú

Spanish version

Aminta Bustamante

Temas:

Movin has asked for records about donations made by Odebrecht. Movin has asked for records about donations made by Odebrecht.
Movin has asked for records about donations made by Odebrecht. AFP

The Tribunal Electoral (TE) yesterday said it would not be releasing any information about political donations made by the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht during the 2014 elections. 

+ info

"Pursuant to article 209 of the Electoral Code, such information is handled in a confidential manner by the Electoral Tribunal, and must be delivered exclusively to the authorities of the Public Prosecutor's Office or the Judicial Branch, at their request," TE President Heriberto Araúz said.

He was responding to a request presented by the Independent Movement (Movin) to release records related to the donations made by Odebrecht and companies linked to the firm.

The architect Ricardo Bermúdez said that although the response of the TE is attached to the law, there is a confession on the part of Odebrecht, which makes it morally necessary to know this case.

Odebrecht executives confessed to a US prosecutor's that they paid $59 million in bribes to Panamanian officials in exchange for public works contracts between 2009 and 2014.

The identities of the recipients of those bribes is still unknown.

Odebrecht devolverá $8.8 millones a Perú

06 ene 2017 - 09:44h

La Fiscalía de Perú anunció ayer que llegó a un acuerdo preliminar con la constructora brasileña Odebrecht, que admitió haber pagado sobornos en varios países para ganar obras públicas, y se comprometió a suministrar información y a devolver 8.8 millones de dólares como parte de las ganancias ilícitas que obtuvo en el país.

“Luego de varias semanas de intensa negociación, la fiscalía suscribió un convenio preliminar con la empresa Odebrecht para agilizar la obtención de información de las investigaciones”, señala el comunicado de la Fiscalía de Perú.

En este convenio la empresa “se compromete entregar a la fiscalía información y documentación relevante que le sea requerida, además, la firma abonará en los próximos días la suma de 30 millones de soles (unos 8.8 millones de dólares), como adelanto de la devolución de las ganancias ilícitas”, señala la nota.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Comptroller Frederico Humbert will have greater authority over National Assembly contracts. Comptroller Frederico Humbert will have greater authority over National Assembly contracts.

Comptroller to review more contracts

A study is being carried out in Costa del Este about the stability of the land. A study is being carried out in Costa del Este about the stability of the land.

Contractor allowed to stabilize site of collapsed wall

TE says Odebrecht donations are confidential. TE says Odebrecht donations are confidential.

Tribunal Electoral says Odebrecht donations are confidential

Soho Mall was one of the entities connected to Abdul Waked that was placed on the Clinton List. Soho Mall was one of the entities connected to Abdul Waked that was placed on the Clinton List.

Soho Mall granted license for two months

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

Estados Unidos ya tenía su pase asgurado Francia priva a Roger Federer de alcanzar la final de la Copa Hopman

Richard Gasquet y Kristina Mladenovic le dieron la victoria al equipo francés. Richard Gasquet y Kristina Mladenovic le dieron la victoria al equipo francés.
Richard Gasquet y Kristina Mladenovic le dieron la victoria al equipo francés. AFP

AFP | PERTH, Australia

Francia, gracias a su victoria en dobles mixtos sobre Suiza, en que Richard Gasquet y Kristina Mladenovic ganaron en dos sets ...

Economía Otorgan permiso para que Air Panamá vuele a Cartagena y Cali, Colombia

Air Panamá tiene su centro de operaciones en Albrook. Air Panamá tiene su centro de operaciones en Albrook.
Air Panamá tiene su centro de operaciones en Albrook. Cortesía Jetphotos.net

Aeronáutica Civil Colombia informó que otorgó permisos para que la línea aérea Air Panamá vuele a Cali y Cartagena.De acuerdo ...

Mundo Trump: congreso de Estados Unidos adelantará dinero del muro en frontera con México

La construcción de un “muro grande" en la extensa frontera sur de Estados Unidos se convirtió en el caballito de batalla de la campaña de Trump. La construcción de un “muro grande" en la extensa frontera sur de Estados Unidos se convirtió en el caballito de batalla de la campaña de Trump.
La construcción de un “muro grande" en la extensa frontera sur de Estados Unidos se convirtió en el caballito de batalla de la campaña de Trump. AFP

El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, afirmó este viernes que el Congreso avanzaría el dinero para la ...

Destacados