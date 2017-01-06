Tribunal Electoral: Donations are confidential

The Tribunal Electoral (TE) yesterday said it would not be releasing any information about political donations made by the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht during the 2014 elections.

"Pursuant to article 209 of the Electoral Code, such information is handled in a confidential manner by the Electoral Tribunal, and must be delivered exclusively to the authorities of the Public Prosecutor's Office or the Judicial Branch, at their request," TE President Heriberto Araúz said.

He was responding to a request presented by the Independent Movement (Movin) to release records related to the donations made by Odebrecht and companies linked to the firm.

The architect Ricardo Bermúdez said that although the response of the TE is attached to the law, there is a confession on the part of Odebrecht, which makes it morally necessary to know this case.

Odebrecht executives confessed to a US prosecutor's that they paid $59 million in bribes to Panamanian officials in exchange for public works contracts between 2009 and 2014.

The identities of the recipients of those bribes is still unknown.