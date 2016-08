DGI defends new system

General Directorate of Revenue (DGI) Director Publius Cortes yesterday minimized the inconvenience taxpayers are experiencing with the new tax management system.

In July, the e-Tax 2.0 system replaced the e-Tax system which had been in place for 16 years.

Complaints of users were swift due to errors that have been generated in accounts. Many of the complaints are focused on problems caused by the changeover, especially in regard to balances that are now listed incorrectly.

Cortes defended the new system, saying that the reality is that "each taxpayer has their own peculiarities."

He also said that the new system has exposed problems in the previous system which should eventually lead to a more efficient process.

"In any process of change or updating a system, problems will arise that require adjustments, improvements and awareness of users," he said.