Apede criticizes TE pick

With the election of Alfredo Juncá as judge of the Tribunal Electoral (TE), the National Assembly lost "a valuable opportunity to begin the recovery" of democratic institutions, said the Panamanian Association of Company Executives (Apede).

The group also questioned the fact that Junca, until recently, was an official of the Assembly and a member of the Panameñista party.

"These are reasons why his impartiality could be compromised," the group said. "We have no doubts about his academic ability or professional training. However, we can not ignore that his election was surrounded by serious questions...The appointment of the new magistrate should have been distanced from political maneuvers and party agreements."

Junca was selected by a coalition of 40 deputies from the Panameñista and CD parties. He replaces Erasmo Pinilla.