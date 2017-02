New traffic patterns for Carnival go into effect

New traffic patterns for Carnival will go into effect at 4 p.m. today.

The operation will start at the Bridge of the Americas, which will be in one direction to the interior from 4 p.m. to at least 7 p.m. If necessary, the measure would be extended.

The plan also calls for an extra lane to be established into the interior of the country.

A government task force of 25,000 officials has been created to address safety and transportation issues for the next week of Carnival.