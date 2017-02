Numerous brush fires reported

Since the start of the 2017 Carnival operation, the Panama Fire Department (CBP) has responded to 19 brush fires recorded throughout the country.

A report by the Joint Task Force (FTC) said that most of the fires were reported in the provinces of Coclé and Veraguas.

Gabriel Isaza, the department's national deputy director, said that "all the weight of the law" must fall to those who intentionally start these fires to clear undegrowth.

The Ministry of the Environment has established direct penalties for infractions for those who incur environmental crimes ranging from $500 to $2,000 during the Carnival operation.

In the case of burning materials, the amount of the fine depends on the size of the fire and whether or not it affects a protected area.

The fines imposed must be paid within 30 days of issuance or additional penalties may be imposed.