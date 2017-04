Operations begin for Holy Week

The civil defense agency Sinaproc began its operations this morning to deal with the large number of people heading to the interior for Holy Week.

An inspection was initiated at the Albrook Terminal, where the transit authority ATTT verified that vehicles were in compliance with current regulations.

The Joint Task Force (FTC) will coordinate all security operations, which will be overseen by the Emergency Operations Center (COE) in Aguadulce.

Tabla de mareas 13 de abril de 2017 pic.twitter.com/L0utKEHV22 — SINAPROC PANAMA (@Sinaproc_Panama) 13 de abril de 2017

Traffic officers were stationed along the Pan-American Highway from early this morning to facilitate traffic into the interior. In addition, officers opened a third lane toward the interior to allow a high volume of traffic.

The Joint Task Force has more than 25,000 staff members on duty this weekend. This includes 29 medical teams that are on call as part of the 911 system.

Si te encuentras en una situación de riesgo, no dudes en llamar a las líneas de emergencia de la #FTCAyuda#DíaDelPolicíaPmápic.twitter.com/J3sE30FUt5 — Policía Nacional (@ProtegeryServir) 13 de abril de 2017

