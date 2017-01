Summer school begins

School rehabilitation classes, or summer school, began today with students having to pay a fee of $7 for each class they have to take.

Students who participate in the academic recovery program run by the Ministry of Education will have their final tests from Jan. 23-27.

For the Panama City region, the rehabilitation courses will be taught in the Centro Educativo Francisco de Miranda, Primer Ciclo Panamá, IPT Jeptha B.

Duncan, Instituto José Dolores Moscote, IPT de Comercio, Richard Neumann, IPT Don Bosco, Homero Ayala and el Colegio La Santa Familia.

Upon successful completion of the program, the student will receive a certificate of completion signed by the principal of the educational establishment.