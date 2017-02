Judge Humberto López Correa, who is assigned to a trial court in the Darién, has been suspended as part of a corruption investigation opened by the Sixth Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office based on a complaint by Supreme Court Chief Justice Jose Ayú Prado.

Ayú Prado filed the complaint Aug. 24 as part of a wider corruption probe.

Lawyers for López Correa have appealed the decision.

The Supreme Court appointed Roberto Eduardo Ortega Morales to fill the vacancy until the case is resolved.