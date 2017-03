Names of accident victims released

A total of 39 laborers remain hospitalized after a bus accident yesterday in Anton that left 18 people dead.

Five of these patients are in Santo Tomás Hospital, one of whom is in intensive care.

The other 34 victims are being treated at the Aquilino Tejeira Hospital in Penonomé, the Doctor Rafael Estévez Hospital in Aguadulce, Arnulfo Arias Madrid Metropolitan Hospital Complex in Panama, and the Dr. Gustavo Nelson Collado Hospital of Chitré.

Here is the list of patients.

Cuadro de personas involucradas en el accidente en Anton/ y su Estatus actual/Nuestras Condolencias y Dios apoye a los heridos #FTCayudapic.twitter.com/ReuCaNdk4b — Jose Donderis (@donderisja) 6 de marzo de 2017

An investigation into the accident has begun. Civil Defense Director Jose Donderis said that the bus was coming from the Comarca Ngäbe Buglé and headed toward a farm in Chame. It went off the road and flipped, ending up a river.