INTERNATIONAL

Questions raised about Odebrecht's activities in Panama

To date, the company has only been accused of paying bribes between 2010 and 2014.

Lo que puede hacer el Gobierno

Rolando Rodríguez B.,UNIDAD DE INVESTIGACIÓN |

Brazilian firm Odebrecht, in an agreement with the United States Department of Justice, has admitted that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to officials in 12 countries, including $59 million to Panama officials.

But those figures only account for five years, namely the period of 2009 to 2014 when former President Ricardo Martinelli was in power.

But Odebrecht has received public contracts since 2006, during the term of former President Martín Torrijos, and also during the administration of current President Juan Carlos Varela.

Now questions are being raised about whether or not the amount of bribes paid in Panama may have been greater.

For now, the only person mentioned by name is Carlos Ho, an ex-official of the Ministry of Public Works who worked for two governments: Torrijos and Martinelli. But Ho has denied receiving any bribes.

Swiss authorities have opened investigations into two sons of Martinelli, Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, who allegedly received bribes as intermediaries of the government. But they have yet to be charged with any crime.

Odebrecht's volume of bribes was so vast that it had to create a department, called the Structured Operations Sector, to move hundreds of millions of dollars to its "customers." In addition, it had to create specialized software to keep accounting, which was parallel to that of the business group.

And it contracted financial operators who were responsible for creating the structure of laundering money through phantom offshore companies - many of them created in Panama - that included fictitious contracts to give the appearance of legality to the transactions.

These operators opened hundreds of bank accounts all over the world - including in the Panamanian banking system.

Such was the volume of bribes that Odebrecht bought the Austrian branch of Antigua's Meinl Bank, which only went through after it failed to buy a branch of Antigua Overseas Bank (AOB).

That branch, which was purchased in 2010, was managed by Vinicius Veiga Borin, who was the official who implicated Carlos Ho.

Lo que puede hacer el Gobierno

Rodrigo Noriega ENFOQUE | 27 dic 2016 - 09:59h

La conducta de Odebrecht en Panamá según el acuerdo con el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos, constituye dos delitos distintos: El de corrupción de servidores públicos en la modalidad de soborno transnacional (artículo 338 del Código Penal) y el de blanqueo de activos (artículo 254).
Ambos implican penas de prisión para los ejecutivos de Odebrecht y para los panameños participantes.
La ley 23 del 2015 sobre blanqueo de activos le concede la facultad a la Intendencia de Supervisión y Regulación de Sujetos no Financieros para multar hasta por $1 millón y pedir la cancelación de la licencia de operación de la empresa infractora. Esta ley es aplicable a empresas constructoras.
El presidente de la República cuenta con amplios poderes para tomar las siguientes determinaciones:
1. Demandar civilmente a Odebrecht por el monto de los sobrecostos y coimas reconocidas, más los daños y perjuicios.
2. El Estado puede emitir un decreto ejecutivo indicando que mientras no haya un resarcimiento de los daños causados, la empresa queda excluida de nuevas licitaciones. Esto seguramente será atacado judicialmente, pero dado el rechazo de la opinión pública será muy difícil que la Corte lo anule.
3. El presidente debe darle las instrucciones a la Unidad de Análisis Financiero de que comparta con el Ministerio Público y todos los fiscales extranjeros los datos de la Constructora Internacional del Sur filial panameña de Odebrecht.
4. Además, puede pedirle a las Naciones Unidas la creación de una Comisión Internacional para la investigación de la corrupción, similar a las comisiones contra la impunidad que funcionan en Guatemala y Honduras.
5. Puede anunciar que se hará una auditoría forense independiente de todos los proyectos de la empresa en Panamá (de 2006 a 2016).
6. Puede proponer una nueva revisión de la ley de contrataciones públicas y de las propuestas de las reformas electorales para fortalecer los controles contra la corrupción y blanqueo de activos.

*El autor es abogado

