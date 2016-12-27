Questions raised about Odebrecht's activities in Panama

Brazilian firm Odebrecht, in an agreement with the United States Department of Justice, has admitted that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to officials in 12 countries, including $59 million to Panama officials.

But those figures only account for five years, namely the period of 2009 to 2014 when former President Ricardo Martinelli was in power.

But Odebrecht has received public contracts since 2006, during the term of former President Martín Torrijos, and also during the administration of current President Juan Carlos Varela.

Now questions are being raised about whether or not the amount of bribes paid in Panama may have been greater.

For now, the only person mentioned by name is Carlos Ho, an ex-official of the Ministry of Public Works who worked for two governments: Torrijos and Martinelli. But Ho has denied receiving any bribes.

Swiss authorities have opened investigations into two sons of Martinelli, Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, who allegedly received bribes as intermediaries of the government. But they have yet to be charged with any crime.

Odebrecht's volume of bribes was so vast that it had to create a department, called the Structured Operations Sector, to move hundreds of millions of dollars to its "customers." In addition, it had to create specialized software to keep accounting, which was parallel to that of the business group.

And it contracted financial operators who were responsible for creating the structure of laundering money through phantom offshore companies - many of them created in Panama - that included fictitious contracts to give the appearance of legality to the transactions.

These operators opened hundreds of bank accounts all over the world - including in the Panamanian banking system.

Such was the volume of bribes that Odebrecht bought the Austrian branch of Antigua's Meinl Bank, which only went through after it failed to buy a branch of Antigua Overseas Bank (AOB).

That branch, which was purchased in 2010, was managed by Vinicius Veiga Borin, who was the official who implicated Carlos Ho.