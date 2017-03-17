Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

CORRUPTION

Prosecutors seek information on Odebrecht

Angel López Guía

Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in Panama. Odebrecht has admitted to paying bribes in Panama.
On March 24, the 30-day deadline regulating investigations into organized crime will expire in relation to the case involving bribes paid by Odebrecht through Swiss banks.

Due to this fact, the Public Prosecutor's Office has asked anyone involved in this case to collaborate to establish "the illegal route of money in which Panamanian companies and accounts were used in European countries including Switzerland."

The Public Prosecutor's Office, through the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, began the investigation after Swiss federal prosecutors formally accused the two children of former President Ricardo Martinelli - Luis Enrique and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares - for alleged bribery of foreign officials and money laundering. Authorities seized $22 million deposited in bank accounts in that European country. Also being investigated is Evelyn Vargas Reynaga, their lawyer.

Eleven local banks are part of the investigation being carried out by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

The entity indicates that the monies moved through 11 banking institutions and eight joint-stock companies, which received transfers from other beneficiary companies of Odebrecht.

Prosecutors suspect - according to evidence obtained from bank transactions collected over a year - that the money was paid on Odebrecht's orders as bribes to Panamanian officials, in exchange for contracts for public infrastructure works.

Destacados