Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa

Temas de hoy: Corte Suprema de Justicia Sistema penitenciario nacional Año nuevo mides (ministerio de desarrollo social) Eduardo Flores Venezuela Odebrecht

Spanish version

Prisons badly overcrowded

The prisons are 6,000 inmates over capacity.

Spanish version

Eliana Morales Gil

Temas:

A lack of health care and delays in legal proceedings are some of the problems facing Panama's prisons, which are badly overcrowded.

+ info

There are 17,070 prisoners in the system, which has a capacity for only 11,000.

Ellis Ríos, of the Ombudsman's Human Rights Oversight Office, explained that visits to prisons during 2016 verified that prisoners have limited access to health services. One of the reasons for this is a lack of reliable transportation.

He added that transportation issues also cause delays in hearings and judicial proceedings.

He also stated that more than 60 percent of complaints by prisoners to his office are for these issues.

He stressed that in some prisons such as La Joya and La Joyita, which house the largest populations, there are infrastructure problems such as water leaks and lack of recreation space.

Penitentiary System Director Mario Chan acknowledged that "there is an overcrowding problem," but noted new facilities are under construction in Colón and Chiriquí to address the issue. They should be open this year.

Minister of Government Milton Henríquez, in a report to the National Assembly, said another problem is a lack of guards, as there are only 900 custodians for the 17,000 inmates. This leads to poor working conditions and problems such as the smuggling of contraband.

Imprimir comentarios

Others stories in English

Reforms planned for 2017

Court spends $493,000 on trips

Maytín demands answers from Girón

Panama seeks aid in Odebrecht case

Comentarios

Los comentarios son responsabilidad de cada autor que expresa libremente su opinión y no de Editorial por la Democracia, S.A.

Comunicado a nuestros lectores

Tu suscripción viene con regalo este fin de año.

Última hora

Pon este widget en tu web

Configura tu widget

Copia el código

Lo último en La Prensa

Fotografía Miles celebran el Año Nuevo lanzándose al mar helado

Miles celebran el Año Nuevo lanzándose al mar helado Miles celebran el Año Nuevo lanzándose al mar helado Galería
Miles celebran el Año Nuevo lanzándose al mar helado AFP

Solo habrá tres invitados internacionales Banda chitreana representará a latinoamérica en Desfile de las Rosas

Rodríguez, quien se encuentra en Estados Unidos junto a directivos de esta banda, informó que han estado participando de algunas reuniones en cuanto a la organización del desfile. Rodríguez, quien se encuentra en Estados Unidos junto a directivos de esta banda, informó que han estado participando de algunas reuniones en cuanto a la organización del desfile.
Rodríguez, quien se encuentra en Estados Unidos junto a directivos de esta banda, informó que han estado participando de algunas reuniones en cuanto a la organización del desfile. Especial para La Prensa/Vielka Corro Ríos

Vielka Corro Ríos, CHITRÉ, Herrera

Solo tres bandas de música de corte internacional participarán en el Desfile del Torneo de las Rosas de 2018 dio a conocer ...

paquete sospechoso En Italia, policía antibombas pierde mano y ojo

Italia registra ocasionalmente explosiones que las autoridades atribuyen a grupos extremistas. Italia registra ocasionalmente explosiones que las autoridades atribuyen a grupos extremistas.
Italia registra ocasionalmente explosiones que las autoridades atribuyen a grupos extremistas. Tomada de Internet

AP | ROMA, Italia

Un miembro de la unidad antibombas de la Policía de Florencia perdió un ojo y una mano cuando un paquete sospechoso estalló ...

Destacados