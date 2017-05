Largest ship to ever use Panama Canal transits today

The Panama Canal recorded the transit of the largest ship ever to use the waterway today.

+ info Spanish version

That ship, Cosco Development, which has a capacity of 13,992 containers, is 366 meters long and 48.2 meters high.

The vessel began its journey in Asia and will become the largest vessel to reach the east coast of the United States, which is scheduled for next week.

Si se colocan en línea los contenedores q lleva el Cosco Development, cubriría desde Puente de las Américas, hasta la entrada de El Valle pic.twitter.com/J0tuYACiKL — Jorge Luis Quijano (@jorgelquijano) 2 de mayo de 2017

The vessel is part of the new OCEAN Alliance. The alliance includes China Cosco Shipping, Orient Overseas Container Lines, CMA CGM Group and Evergreen, which are among the largest customers of the waterway by volume.

So far, the expanded Canal has received about 1,200 neopanamax ships, an average of 5.9 ships per day.Initially two to three daily transits had been forecast for the first year of operation.