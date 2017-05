Cubans stranded for two months

Two and a half months is the period that Cuban immigrants have been stranded at the hostel of Los Planes, located in the district of Gualaca, Chiriquí.

Governor Hugo Méndez said that he has been told by the Ministry of Public Security that, tentatively, they will remain between two months and two and a half months more at the shelter.

Mendez said that the Ministry of Public Security is looking for options to see what will happen to them.

With respect to Cubans who have chronic illnesses, Mendez said that the Ministry of Health periodically visits the shelter and takes care of them adequately, along with being given medicines to ensure their good health.

The Cubans point out that, for the moment, they are being well cared for.