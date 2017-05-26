Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

JUDICIAL AFFAIRS

Two members of HPC-Contratas-P&V consortium released on bail

Olmedo Rodríguez

The stalled convention center project. The stalled convention center project.
The Second High Court of Justice today ratified the release on bond of Jairzon Lemar Hurtado and Tobías Garrido Nicolau, members of the consortium HPC-Contratas-P & V, a company that obtained a loan from the Caja de Ahorros (CA) for $9 million for the alleged construction of a convention center in Amador. 

Hurtado and Garrido Nicolau posted the bonds of $200,000, and have already been released. The decision - dated May 17, 2017 - was signed by magistrates María de Lourdes Estrada and Adolfo Mejía. 

On April 24, the 14th Criminal Court gave Hurtado a bond of $90,000 and Garrido one of $50,000. After an appeal filed by prosecutor Adecio Mojica, the amounts was raised by the Second Superior Court to $200,000. 

Judges Estrada and Mejía also granted bail of the same amount to Manuel Morales Diez "in the interest of preserving the equanimity of the parties." 

Morales Diez - who has never personally appeared before the court- was the person who allegedly instructed CA on how to divert the $9 million loan to companies that were not directly related to the convention center project. 

In this case, Riccardo Francolini and Jayson Pastor, former CA chairman and general manager, respectively, remain in detention, as well as West Valdes, founder of the brokerage house Financial Pacific. 

The case also involves former Vice President Felipe Virzi and a number of other businessmen and former government officials.

