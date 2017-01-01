42,000 jobs to be created in 2017

Projections of the labor market for 2017 are positive.

The implementation of large public and private projects will generate a total of 42,000 jobs in the country, some 6,000 more than those produced in 2016, according to statistics from the Ministry of Labor.

The greatest demand for jobs is centered on the search for technical personnel, followed by unskilled labor, and lastly professionals.

However, what is not known is what type of employment is going to be created: temporary, defined, indefinite or self-employment. This will represent a challenge for the country and the sustainability of the domestic economy.

Construction, commerce, industry, logistics, services and agriculture will remain the main sectors that will boost the economy of the country. These six sectors account for 64 percent of overall employment.

However, the fall in tourism worries the entrepreneurs of this industry, which is also part of the service sector.

Minister of Labor Luis Ernesto Carles attributes the increase in hiring for this year to various projects that are underway and will demand "a lot of labor."

"The natural gas plant that is being built in Colón will create about 4,000 jobs, in fact, in the last six months approximately 2,000 people have been hired," said the official. "Another of the economic activities that will stimulate the hiring boom is mining, with a projection of 9,000 jobs."

One of the large government projects is the construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal, which is expected to trigger hiring in 2017, the official said.

But the intention is not only to increase the labor supply, but to create jobs of quality, Carles acknowledged.

The latest report by the Office of the Comptroller General on employment reveals that in August 2015, 1.7 million persons were active in the labor market, including the public sector, private sector, family businesses, employers or owners and informal workers.

In the same period of 2016, the number increased by 36,860, but the sector that gained the most was the informal labor market.

This segment of workers do not pay social insurance or have employment contracts.