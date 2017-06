Additional payment approved for Odebrecht

The Ministry of Public Works has included an addendum of $39.9 million in the contract for the four-lane extension of the Inter-American Highway between Santiago and Viguí in Veraguas.

The work was awarded by the past administration to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and the government of President Juan Carlos Varela approved the modification.

The addendum was signed by Minister of Public Works Ramón Arosemena, and the representatives of Odebrecht, Daniel Cansancao De Oliveira and Luciano Pithon Das Virgens, on Sept. 21, 2016. On Nov. 18, it was endorsed by Comptroller General of the Republic.

At that time, the scandal involving Odebrecht and other Brazilian construction companies had already broken out in the South American country with a corruption plot related to the contracts of state oil company Petrobras.

The Ministry of Public Works published the amount of the addendum in a progress report of special projects on its web site, but not until last week.

The stretch of the Inter-American Highway between Santiago de Veraguas and Viguí is 71 kilometers long.