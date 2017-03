Assembly to debate public financing of elections

The presiding judge of the Electoral Tribunal, Heriberto Araúz, said yesterday that if the 2019 electoral process were to be financed in full with public money, the campaign would cost the state about $500 million.

Yesterday, the plenary of the National Assembly approved in the second debate the fourth block of the draft amendments to the Electoral Code and is preparing to discuss the fifth and last block Monday, which includes sanctions for political clientelism, public and private financing and the election of deputies in multi-member circuits, among others.

Although Araúz says some sectors are saying that the electoral campaign must be financed 100 percent by the state, which the magistrates endorse, it will be up to the deputies to weigh this initiative.

"We see a very remote possibility that it gets approved," he said.