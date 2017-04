Three killed and 521 detained in protests

Three people were killed and 521 detained after violence broke out at anti-government rallies yesterday across Venezuela.

+ info Spanish version

The government has yet to release figures on the number of people injured.

More protests agaoinst the government of Nicolás Maduro are slated for today.

Among the dead are two youths who were shot in the head and a sergeant of the National Guard.

The main march, which started simultaneously at 26 points in Caracas, was replicated in several states of the country. It was organized to demand an investigation into the recent Supreme Court decision to strip the legislature of its powers. Police and the National Guard blocked the marchers in most of the cities, using water cannons and tear gas. Chavista groups also attacked opponents.

Maduro said that he is open to dialogue, and commissioned former Foreign Minister Elías Jaua, current Minister of Foreign Affairs Delcy Rodríguez and Caracas Mayor Jorge Rodríguez to meet with the opposition.

However, Maduro also threatened the president of the Assembly, Julio Borges, whom he called a "clown" and a "coward," and blamed him for the violence.

In the afternoon, Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela issued a statement urging Maduro to heed the Vatican's call and make efforts to reach a negotiated solution.