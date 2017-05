Woman murdered at Punta Pacífica Hospital

A woman was killed at noon Thursday in the lobby of the Punta Pacifica Hospital.

The victim was shot in front of an ATM on the ground floor of the medical center.

National Police Director Omar Pinzón was at the scene, as well as Rafael Baloyes, superior prosecutor of the Metropolitan Section of Homicide and Feminicide, who will be in charge of the investigation.

Police have not made any arrests. They are searching the area around the Corredor Sur.

Admission to the hospital was restricted.