ACP criticizes new claims by GUPC

The new claims of Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC), the contractor of the third set of locks, have been criticized by the Panama Canal Authority (ACP).

On Dec. 19, the ACP received two new requests for arbitration filed by the consortium, which raised the amount of claims to just over $5.67 billion. The original contract awarded to GUPC was $3.1 billion.

"Sources cited by European media indicate the figure of $5.67 billion is the maximum amount that the consortium could claim," the ACP said in a press release.

"The ACP opposes the admissibility of new claims that have been submitted by GUPC without support and without complying with the procedure of dispute resolution established in the contract," the note adds.

The contract states that disputes in costs have to be submitted first to the ACP, and then to a panel of experts, before being submitted to an international arbitrator. The ACP is claiming GUPC wants to go straight to arbitration with its new claims.