Panama, Colombia officials to meet next week

Minister of Trade and Industry Augusto Arosemena will meet next week with Colombian officials to try and resolve the trade dispute between the two countries.

"Talks are still open to find a solution," Arosemena said.

Colombia has placed tariffs on goods from Panama, including textiles and footwear from the Colón Free Zone. Panama has threatened to retaliate on goods from Colombia.

Panama has petitioned the World Trade Organization, which has ruled in its favor on two occasions.

Arosemena has said that Panama will take steps to protect its rights.