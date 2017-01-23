Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

CORRUPTION

Varela says state will file complaint against Odebrecht

Spanish version

Aminta Bustamante / Manuel Vega Loo

President Juan Carlos Varela discusses the Odebrecht case. President Juan Carlos Varela discusses the Odebrecht case.
President Juan Carlos Varela said Monday that the ministers of state will file a complaint against Odebrecht for $59 million in bribes paid to Panamanian officials between 2009 and 2014.

Varela said that the issue will be discussed at the Cabinet Council Tuesday.

"We are in favor of the measure, after we were given information that, in order to recover property, Panama has to, in one way or another, also file a complaint," he added.

The criminal action will be based on documents released a month ago by the U.S. Department of Justice in which the Brazilian company acknowledged the payment of bribes. In total, Odebrecht admitted paying $788 million in bribes to officials from several countries, including Panama.

Last week, Administration Attorney Rigoberto González sent notes to ministers Ramón Arosemena (Public Works) and Mario Etchelecu (Housing), and to Metro Director Roberto Roy asking them to file a complaint in the Odebrecht case. Those ministries and department all had major contracts with Odebrecht.

Of the $22 million in Swiss bank accounts in the names of Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares - children of former president Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal - that have been frozen, Varela said: "It is clear that the Public Ministry is doing its job. It is a question of respecting the processes, we must support the Public Ministry."

The two children of the former president have been formally charged by Swiss federal prosecutors for bribery of foreign officials and money laundering. Prosecutors suspect that these monies were paid by Odebrecht in exchange for contracts for public infrastructure works.

