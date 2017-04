Urracá Park to be site of Venezuela protest

The non-governmental organization A World Without Gags has organized a protest for this Saturday in Urracá Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to ask for human rights, justice and democracy in Venezuela.

The event is being called "#Nomás" and is an expression of Venezuelans, Panamanians and other citizens of the world to demonstrate peacefully in favor of the Venezuelan people and their rights.

The idea is to show support to Venezuelans struggling in the streets for democratic demands and to denounce the rupture of the constitutional thread.

En Panamá habrá colecta a favor de los heridos en las protestas en Venezuela.

Residents of 13 countries have confirmed their participation in the event.

“Solidarity is the best antidote for a dictatorship," organizers said.

Attendees are being asked to where white to the event.