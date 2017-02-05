Porcell says Odebrecht case will be fully investigated

The Public Prosecutor's Office is conducting three investigations into contracts given to the construction company Odebrecht, said Attorney General Kenia Porcell today.

"Everything is being investigated...Time periods are not a limitation. There is one that turned out to be timely, which we have been developing with Switzerland since 2016. We collaborated in an investigation that included the seizure of some money in Switzerland," Porcell said.

A second investigation is related to the agreement reached between U.S. judicial officials and Odebrecht in which the company admitted to having paid $788 million in bribes to officials of a dozen countries, including Panama, where $59 million was paid between 2010 to 2014.

"And we have another investigation, which is related to the company, connected to corruption in Brazil and the crime of money laundering in Panama," she said.

Porcell made these points in a one-hour, pre-recorded television program without the participation of journalists, produced by the Attorney General's Office. The program was broadcast simultaneously today on six television channels.

"For me it is important that all Panama, the four million inhabitants, know what the Public Ministry does. If I gave a lecture, I would not be certain that the Panamanian society would know the message. That's why I decided that one way for the Public Ministry to come to the country is with a program in which we could narrate everything we've done in the last year," she said.

The prosecutor reiterated that she has not entered into any agreement with Odebrecht, although the company has agreed to reimburse Panama the $59 million it paid as bribes.

Porcell clarified that this announcement was made "for reasons of transparency" because lawyers from Odebrecht had expressed their desire "to collaborate, to return the sum of money and, above all, to identify what had happened with respect to Panama."

On the investigation of Mossack Fonseca for the alleged commission of the crime of money laundering, she said that the Public Prosecutor's Office is committed to arriving "at the final consequences."

"We will not disappoint anyone, the results will be given...As it is a complex crime, it requires important technical support. That is why the Specialized Money Laundering Unit was created," she said.

There were no references to other cases, such as those of Caja de Ahorros, Financial Pacific, the Tonosí Irrigation System and Buko Millonario, among others.

In 2016, the Public Prosecutor's Office processed 128,761 complaints, including 503 for corruption. So far there are 73 people with precautionary measures related to corruption cases.