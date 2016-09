Police retirement law changed

The Executive has invoked a law passed 19 years ago to justify the decree issued last week that allows police officers to receive a special retirement if they hold a senior position in another state entity.

Minister of the Presidency Álvaro Alemán said that the decree only changed one paragraph of the law.

He said the law was changed to prevent punishing officials who left the police department to work in another entity.

He added that the law was originally approved during the government of Ernesto Pérez Balladares.

The decree was signed by President Juan Carlos Varela and Minister of Public Security Alexis Bethancourt, who is one of those who will benefit from the law.

Tuesday, lawyer Ernesto Cedeno presented a demand of nullity against the decree saying it is outside the authority of the president.