Death reported in eviction at Cerro Galera

A woman, whose identity is unknown at the moment, lost her life Saturday in the middle of the third day of an operation to evict squatters from Cerro Galera, in Arraiján.

+ info Spanish version

This was denounced by one of the leaders of the area, Porfirio Cedeño, who said that the woman was inside one of the houses that was being dismantled.

Through his Twitter account, José Donderis, director of the civil defense agency Sinaproc, reported that he "deeply regrets the accident happened to a citizen" on the third day of operation in Cerro Galera.

An eviction operation began on Thursday aimed at protecting people from natural events, officials said.