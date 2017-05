Six people arrested in Arraijan

Six people were arrested Monday morning in Bique, Arraiján after they allegedly tried to run over a member of the National Police who tried to pull them over.

+ info Spanish version

The suspects were inside a car that was riding on the shoulder when the officer tried to stop it. Police found a gun in the car and ammunition.

Police said the occupants tried to escape, but were caught by police. One shot was fired by police in the incident, but no one was injured.

Investigations in this case continue.