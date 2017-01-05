Quirós says GESE "has no plan B"

At midnight today, the license granted by the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) of the United States Department of the Treasury to the Grupo El Siglo y la Estrella (GESE) to allow it to maintain business relationships with US companies and citizens expires.

The media company was placed on the list May 5 due to the allegations of money laundering against its main shareholder, Abdul Waked.

Eduardo Quirós, president of GESE, said that the newspaper is likely to close if an extension isn't granted.

"We do not really have a plan B," he said. "If this issue is not resolved, the operation as it stands today will not be viable, and since it is not viable we can not publish newspapers."

He said the last printed edition will be Jan. 6, and the newspaper would try to continue to function on a digital platforms.

Quiros said in May, the company's executives became aware of the large number of relationships that exist between the Panamanian economic system and that of the United States.

"On May 6, despite having a license, we had accounts closed by the banks. We had to take the license and show them. There are other implications. We have several international services, as well as our sources of raw materials, such as paper and ink," he said.

While the company buys its paper in Canada, it is transferred through the United States.

He also said it is difficult to make payments.

"Nowadays all companies work with the credit. That credit is immediately deleted if you are on the Clinton list," Quiros said.

The U.S. embassy has made it clear that it will not grant an extension unless Waked sells his majority ownership. Waked, meanwhile, has refused to sell, meaning the future of Panama's oldest newspaper is very much in doubt.