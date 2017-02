State will seek cooperation in Odebrecht case

The agreement signed in Brazil last week among 10 regional prosecutors in the Odebrecht case will allow Panama to seek damages in the matter.

Attorney General Kenia Porcell said the agreement allows the Panamanian state to claim assets and request the total reparation of the damages caused by the illegal activities carried out by the firm.

The eight-point agreement also establishes "joint research teams, bilateral or multilateral, that allow coordinated research on Odebrecht and Lava Jato."

Security Minister Alexis Bethancourt filed a complaint in the case today on behalf of the state. That move will also allow the government to recover damages.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $59 million in bribes in Panama between 2010 and 2014.