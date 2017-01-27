Officer sentenced to 30 years for San Carlos deaths

The Second Superior Court of Justice in the First Judicial District has sentenced police officer Lt. Alexander Joel Rosales to 30 years in prison for the murder of two children in 2013 at a San Carlos checkpoint.

+ info Spanish version

The incident occurred in October of 2013 when, at the checkpoint on the Pan-American highway, the officer fired into a car where a family was traveling.

A two-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, who were from India and who were on holiday in Panama with relatives, died.

"The Public Prosecutor's Office was able to verify that the shots were fired" from the officer's weapon, a Glock pistol, the Public Ministry said.

Rosales was one of the officers manning the checkpoint, which was set up to catch suspected drug traffickers. Police initially said the family was in a vehicle that matched the description of the one being used by suspects, but as it turns out they were in a red car, and the suspects were in a white one.

There was confusion at the checkpoint, as some officers waved the car to pass while others ordered it to stop. The driver accelerated, causing Lt. Rosales to order officers to open fire as he opened fire himself. Prosecutors say he fired the shots that killed both children.