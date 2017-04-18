Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

ODEBRECHT

Politicians had sponsors within Odebrecht

Redacción de La Prensa

Marcelo Odebrecht. Marcelo Odebrecht.
Marcelo Odebrecht. Michelle O’Connell

In addition to nicknames, politicians who received bribes from Odebrecht had sponsors ("godparents") within the company, Marcelo Odebrecht said in one of his statements.

This was the solution to avoid having internal conflicts about whether or not to fulfill a specific request, the newspaper El Globo reported. 

The former president of the company, imprisoned since 2015, said that the relationships of these sponsors were based on personal, institutional and financial relations. 

Marcelo says that he has been surprised, as a result of the revelations of other executives, because in some cases, like the one of the exdirector Claudio Mello Filho, the relations were only financial and not personal. 

The definition of the "padrinos" was made by the president. He explained to investigators that this system of sponsorship was created because sometimes the business areas had different interests in certain regions and in politics and, therefore, had to have results before deciding the payments. 

He said that up to 300 people received the bribes, so there had to be this amount of godparents. 

"It was so we didn't have to pay everything," he said. 

In this testimony, Marcelo cites some examples of sponsors, but reveals that in the case of payments to former governor Sergio Cabral (PMDB) and even his opponents, disbursements were allowed only after passing through the hands of Benedict Júnior, former president of Infrastructure of Odebrecht. 

"In Rio, for example, the relationship with the government of Sergio Cabral, was with Junior. Then nobody would make a donation to Sergio Cabral or a candidate who competed against Sergio Cabral without first talking with Junior," said Marcelo. 

Meanwhile, the newspaper El Comercio de Peru reported that Marcelo Odebrecht also revealed that the money that came from the well-known "bribe department" was used not only to pay politicians and officials, but to pay gangs to release hostages

"You do not act in countries with guerrilla groups or in favelas in Rio de Janeiro without paying militias, without paying (armed groups)," Odebrecht said in a video of his confessions before a Brazilian judge, broadcast by the television networks and web portals from Brazil. 

Marcelo Odebrecht did not specify to which specific armed groups payments were made in Peru or Colombia, or how many times they incurred in these practices.

