Javier Valdez mourned

The Mexican press today responded to the murder of journalist Javier Valdez Monday in Cuilacán, the capital of Sinaloa.

"Today they hit us in the heart," was the headline on one editorial. "It's a devastating blow," it added.

Reporters from Sinaloa and the rest of the country carried out acts of protest. Some media, such as the Sinaloa newspaper Noroeste, opted to cover its website with photos of the six journalists killed in Mexico since March, and a demand for justice.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto condemned the murder, a sentiment that was echoed by journalism associations.

Ironcially, one of the last tweets sent by Valdez was about the murder in March of Miroslava Breach, his companion of the newspaper La Jornada in Chihuahua. "Even if there's a death sentence for reporting this hell, we will not be silenced," he tweeted March 25.

A Miroslava la mataron por lengua larga. Que nos maten a todos, si esa es la condena de muerte por reportear este infierno. No al silencio. — Javier Valdez (@jvrvaldez) 25 de marzo de 2017

Officials had little information about the crime, which was almost certainly related to drug cartels in the area, the focus of Valdez's award-winning reporting.