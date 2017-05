Varela calls for solution to Venezuela crisis

President Juan Carlos Varela called on his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, to call for elections to solve the current political and social crisis of the South American nation, which in the last month has caused about thirty deaths.

"There is a conflict that has been going on for more than a month and there are people who have died. Ignoring the conflict is a big mistake, and people are demanding an electoral timetable. If the president puts his people first, he will call for elections," said Varela Tuesaday.

Varela also asked Maduro to listen to the "advice" of Pope Francis to find a negotiated solution to the crisis.

"I take advantage of the means to send a message with respect to President Nicolas Maduro and Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez to seek a negotiated solution to the conflict," Varela said. "I do it with a lot of respect and sentiment on both sides. I do it with a feeling that if you put the human beings at the center of everything, you find the solution."