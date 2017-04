Varela signs two laws and an executive decree

President Juan Carlos Varela today sanctioned two new laws and an executive decree.

The new laws create state organizations to overseee the National Theater and the Reina Torres de Araúz Anthropological Museum. These laws also bear the signature of Minister of Education Marcela Paredes de Vásquez.

The executive decree rules that murders related to domestic violence are classfied as a separate crime than other murders.

The decree also bears the signature of Minister of Government María Luisa Romero.

Varela said he was satisfied that steps are being taken to both protect the cultural heritage of the country and addressing the problem of domestic violence.