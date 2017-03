Comptroller lists reasons for canceling Ironman 70.3 contract

The Comptroller has issued a statement of the reasons why it did not endorse the contract with the company BNS Sports S.A (BNS) for the 2017 edition of the Ironman 70.3 Panama (IM 70.3).

"Apart from the multiple legal failures in the contract, it was also considered that the economic resources that were intended to be invested were very high in relation to the benefits that could be obtained by the state of said celebration," noted the Comptroller.

The contract was for $1.7 million in four years, at a rate of $438,000 a year. It would also keep all the income from entry fees, or about $500,000, as well as any other income.

Pandeportes would also have to provide the organizers with free hotel rooms, storage space, office space and internet facilities, and an awards banquet, while at the same time handling parking and equipment for the race, including items for the swimming portion of the event.

They also requested portable bathrooms and services from the waste agency AAUD, transit agency ATTT, police and the ministries of Health and Public Works.