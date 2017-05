Judge asks that Martinelli be declared 'en rebeldía'

Judge Abel Zamorano, who serves as prosecutor in the trial of Ricardo Martinelli for the 353 pardons he granted in 2014, requested that the former president be declared "in default" for failing to appear at a hearing.

Judge José Ayú Prado, in his role as judge in the case, indicated that Martinelli - who left Panama on Jan. 28, 2015 - was duly notified, according to the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Sidney Sittón, Martinelli's lawyer, announced that he will present a warning of unconstitutionality in the case.

Ayú Prado declared a recess in the heraring to issue a decision.

The Judicial Office of the Supreme Court is in charge of notifying defendants of hearings.

On April 26, it was announced that the CSJ, through the Judicial Office, issued a notice of the hearing in the newspapers The Miami Herald and El Diario de las Américas. Martinelli is thought to be living in Miami.

The complaint is based on pardons granted by Martinelli shortly before he left office.