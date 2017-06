Second heart transplant performed in Panama

The second heart transplant in Panama was concluded this morning, said Alfredo Martiz, director general of Social Security.

The beneficiary is a 42-year-old man whose surgery went smoothly.

Martiz, in his Twitter account, said that the transplant was carried out at Punta Pacífica Hospital.

The surgery ended just past 4:30 a.m.

The patient is stable and in the intensive care unit.

The donor came from Santo Tomas Hospital.

On March 11, 2016 the first heart transplant was made in the country. On that occasion the patient was a woman.

In January 2005 the first bone marrow transplant was performed and in March 2011 the first liver transplant was performed.

According to official figures, up to November 2015, 674 kidney transplants, 32 liver transplants, 150 bone marrow transplants and more than 150 cornea transplants have been carried out in Panama.