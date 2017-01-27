Nuestros sitios: Mi Diario Martes Financiero Ellas Buscafácil A la mesa Club de suscriptores Corprensa Suscríbase a La Prensa Directorio de comercios

INVESTIGATION

Mario Martinelli and Federico Suárez return to prosecutor's office

Manuel Vega Loo

Temas:

Mario Martinelli arrives for questioning Friday morning in the Odebrecht case.
LA PRENSA/Isaac Ortega

Mario Martinelli Berrocal, brother of former president Ricardo Martinelli Berrocal (2009-2014), and former Minister of Public Works, Federico José "Pepe" Suárez, presented themselves Friday to the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to resume the inquiries into the bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht through Swiss banks.

Martinelli and Suarez, as well as former Social Security Director Guillermo Sáez-Llorens and former Financial Analysis Unit (UAF) Director Amado Barahona, were investigated Wednesday in the case. The other two men are also scheduled to appear today.

Suárez no dio declaraciones a los medios a su llegada a Avesa.
Suárez no dio declaraciones a los medios a su llegada a Avesa.

Prosecutor Tania Sterling has filed charges of alleged money laundering against 17 people in total, including Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, the sons of the former president. Also charged are André Rabello, the head of the Odebrecht subsidiary in Panama, and Riccardo Francolini, former chairman of the board of directors of Caja de Ahorros (CA).

Francolini is currently being held in connection with another case involving irregularities with a loan granted by the bank for the Amador Convention Center project.

On his arrival at the prosecutor's office, Mario Martinelli remarked that he has nothing to hide. The day before, he went to the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Sciences to certify the health problems he claims to suffer from.

Suárez did not comment. His lawyer merely stated that he has not yet had access to the file outlining the charges against his client.

Destacados